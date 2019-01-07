Medical mystery: Teen permanently blind after bizarre symptoms surface

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Doctors across the country are working to figure out a medical mystery that's caused a Missouri teenager to lose her senses, including her vision.

Jordyn Walker is 15 years old, and is now permanently blind.

Walker's symptoms first appeared in July 2017. At first, she experienced stomach pains associated with her colitis. Then, her face began to swell and her eyes, ears and nose began to bleed. Walker lost her senses of taste and smell. Tests results in 2017 from an out-of-state hospital came back normal.

A year later, she went to the emergency room at the University of Kansas Hospital when her severe symptoms took a turn for the worse.

Walker stayed in the Pediatric Critical Care Unit and underwent emergency eye surgery. The pressure on her eyes was too severe, and caused her to lose her sight permanently.

Walker will soon be traveling to Minnesota to undergo more tests.

