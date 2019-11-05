McDonald's ex-CEO steps down from Walmart's board

(CNN) - Steve Easterbrook resigned from Walmart's board a day after announcing his exit from McDonald's.

Easterbrook informed Walmart on Monday that he was stepping down from its board of directors effective immediately, according to a regulatory filing. The departure follows his dismissal as CEO of the fast food chain for having a consensual relationship with a McDonald's employee.

Easterbrook joined Walmart's board of directors in 2018. He sat on committees that focused on management development and finance.

Walmart said his resignation "was not due to any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices."

Walmart didn't have an additional comment beyond the regulatory filing.

Easterbrook had been McDonald's CEO since 2015. The company said in a statement that he "demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee." He called the relationship a "mistake" and agreed with the company's decision.

Chris Kempczinski, the president of McDonald's USA, replaced Easterbrook as CEO.

