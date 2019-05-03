Mayor Turner to give more details after day 3 of mediation ends with no deal

HOUSTON - Talks over Prop B are over after mediation between Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Firefighters Union failed to reach a deal Thursday.

Turner called the inability to come to an agreement unfortunate and will hold a news Friday at 10:30 a.m. to explain what's next for the city.

“I will tell you that the city went beyond (with) what we put on the table,” Turner said. “It’s unfortunate that it was not accepted.”

Last week the Houston City Council voted to approve the layoffs of 220 firefighters, and Wednesday, hundreds received an email letting them know they’re out of a job effective June 30.

Turner had repeatedly said that the city could not afford the annual $100 million for pay parity, which is why the layoffs are happening, Turner said.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said he spent the past few days breaking the news to firefighters in person.

Firefighter union representatives had no comment when leaving Thursday evening's talks.

