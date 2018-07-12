Mayor Turner announces official MLK parade for Houston

HOUSTON - Since Sylvester Turner assumed the office of mayor in January 2016, he's said how he'd like to have just one Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Houston, instead of two.

Turner said he wants the city to come together as a whole and honor King's legacy, preaching unity as the icon did during the civil rights movement.

On Thursday afternoon, Turner announced the Black Heritage Society would hold the official MLK parade in 2019.

For decades, Houston has celebrated King with separate parades.

One is called "The Original" MLK Jr. Day Parade and Holiday Celebration, which has been around for 40 years. It takes place in downtown Houston.

The other celebration is called the MLK Grand Parade, which has been marching for 24 years and takes place in midtown.

Turner said he chose the Black Heritage Society because it was the first in the country and is officially licensed by the King Center in Atlanta.

