Mayor Turner presents proclamation in honor of former Texas senator, KPRC alum

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner honored a former Texas senator and KPRC alum Tuesday morning.

Turner along with council member Jack Christie presented a proclamation to Kay Bailey Hutchison.

She is being recognized for her public service and accomplishments. Hutchison became Texas' first female U.S. senator in 1993. In the 1960s, she was KPRC2's first female reporter.

Hutchison was sworn in as permanent representative of the U.S. to NATO in Aug. 2017.

