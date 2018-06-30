Mayor Turner pitches bid to host 2020 Democratic National Convention in Washington, D.C.

HOUSTON - Houston's push to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention made its way to the nation's capital Friday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner traveled to Washington to pitch the Bayou City to the selection committee.

During his pitch, he said the city hosts mega-events -- such as the Super Bowl, the Final Four and Rodeo Houston -- all the time and they have been successful.

The city is competing against Milwaukee and Miami Beach for the Democratic Convention.

I’m in Washington with the ⁦@DNC⁩, presenting our bid to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, grateful for bid support from ⁦⁦@astros⁩ ⁦@HoustonRockets⁩ owners, @HoustonTexans⁩ prez, ⁦#GOP leaders, all who see the economic boost potential. pic.twitter.com/v5KGF1qVxo — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 29, 2018

