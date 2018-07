HUFFMAN, Texas - Mayor Turner and local leaders observed the removal of trees, trash, logs and other debris along Lake Houston Friday.

The Lake Houston debris removal project is a part of the Hurricane Harvey debris mitigation after 51 inches of rain fell during last year’s storm.

Turner, District E councilman Dave Martin and Rep. Dan Huberty along with others met at BJs Marina in Huffman for the removal.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.