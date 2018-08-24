Mayor Turner hosts ceremony to recognize 1-year Hurricane Harvey anniversary

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and city employees hosted a ceremony Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

A moment of silence was held in memory of 34-year HPD veteran Sgt. Steve Perez and Houston Public Works employee Joseph Dowell. Both men died while attempting to get to work during the storm.

On Saturday, Turner will meet with their families.

Turner said he wants Houstonians to remember the victims of Harvey and support those who are still recovering. He will visit various neighborhoods on Saturday.

The memorial service showcased a "Houston Strong" collaborative piece of art that was donated to the Harvey Arts Recovery Fund.

The service was held at City Hall.

Harvey Arts Recovery Fund “Houston Strong” collaborative piece of art donated to the Harvey Arts Recovery Fund.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.