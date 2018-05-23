Mayor Turner calls for metal detectors to be installed in schools statewide

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he is putting a commission together to discuss school violence and come up with solutions to keep students safe.

One of the measures he is calling for is having metal detectors in school buildings across the state.

Turner said he believes a metal detector could have prevented the shooter from getting inside Santa Fe High School with his weapons.

Turner also said the governor should call for a special session so school safety can be addressed appropriately.

According to the Department of Justice, the average cost for one metal detector is about $5,000.

If one metal detector was bought for every school in Texas, the price tag would be about $44 million.

