Mayor tours west Houston neighborhood hit by Hurricane Harvey flooding

HOUSTON - Residents living in subdivisions in west Houston are still repairing their homes severely flooded during Hurricane Harvey a year ago.

Mayor Sylvester Turner visited several neighborhoods and spoke to the residents about their resilience and their recovery efforts. Turner toured Thistlewood as well Arrow Hill and Oak Bend Drive.

Brittany and William Hailey are among the people the mayor met with Saturday morning. The couple just returned to their home that was flooded with 3 2/1-feet of water last year.

“We left our home Aug. 28 and it was dry, we had power. We didn't really know what to expect. We didn't imagine coming back to a house full of water, but in the same time, we know we have been blessed because others had it much more worse than what we did,” Brittany Hailey said.

Turner told residents the city is waiting on $1.4 billion in federal housing recovery funds expected to arrive in November.

