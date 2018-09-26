Mayor Sylvester Turner opens up about decision to freeze hiring

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke publicly on Sept. 26, 2018, about instructions to department directors stopping hiring new employees and promoting current workers.

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke publicly Wednesday about his instructions to department directors stopping hiring new employees and promoting current workers.

Turner said the reason is what he said would be catastrophic effects if the proposed Houston firefighters pay parity measure passes. It is on the ballot in November.

Turner said the cost would be $98 million during the first year.

"At a minimum pay raise in the first year would be 25 percent. No one has disputed that fact. No one," Turner said.

"Nothing in this petition, nothing in this ballot initiative says anything about a 25 percent pay raise. Nothing,” said Marty Lancton, the president of the Houston Professional Firefighters Association.

He said the mayor’s numbers are misleading. He said that included the mayor’s claims that the firefighters were twice offered raises totaling 13.5 percent.

"That's a mayor's political talking point and that's just not true," Lancton said.

"You can't keep rejecting it and then argue to the public that I've only got 3 percent since 2014,” Turner said.

Earlier in the day, Turner said both sides should stick to the numbers and avoid personal attacks

On Wednesday afternoon, the firefighters union tweeted out a photo from what it said was a “million-dollar birthday party” for the mayor.

The Tweet was titled “Let Them Eat Cake.”

It attacked a contribution it said were made to the mayor by a hedge fund manager and his wife during the party. The tweet claimed the couple’s foundation undermines “the retirement security of police, firefighters and teachers.” The tweet later disappeared.

Sue Davis, the campaign manager for the “Prop B is Bad for Houston” campaign said, "We will stick to facts, as outlined by the Mayor." Davis said the party was not a million-dollar event. She said it was instead an annual fundraiser for Turner. She also said the donors mentioned in the tweet donated a total of $5,000, not the $10,000 referenced in the tweet.

The tweet was replaced Wednesday afternoon by one criticizing the party because it followed the mayor’s decision to freeze promotions and new hiring.

Greater Houston Partnership, Houston Realty Business Coalition, and the “C” Club of Houston urged Houstonians to Vote AGAINST Prop B in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The groups said they respect and support the work of firefighters and police officers. The groups claim Proposition B would put the city’s fiscal health at risk. The groups said it would create “an unequal compensation system and is the wrong way to ensure our first responders are fairly compensated.”

“The partnership and these other business groups worked for more than three years with stakeholders from across the community to reform the city's pension plans. We cannot take a step back and waste those tremendous gains that put our city on a firmer financial footing,” Bob Harvey, President and CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.