Mayor Sylvester Turner kicks off re-election campaign

HOUSTON - Mayor Sylvester Turner kicked off his 2019 re-election campaign at Union Station inside Minute Maid Park on Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of his supporters gathered to hear what plans Turner has if re-elected.

“I believe strongly that he has proven the right to serve us again for another term, and we all need to get behind," Barry Burns, a Houston resident, said.

“He really understands what’s important about Houston,” Melinda Little said. “He’s really making a difference in how we are, how we’re perceived externally. He’s great for business, and he really understands what his constituents need.”

Several public officials from across Texas like Prairie View Mayor David Allen, State Sen. Royce West, of Dallas, and Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, among others, were present to show their support for Turner.

“I can look over his tenure, from potholes to better housing to the struggle with Hurricane Harvey, and being there for people and then looking forward into the future and making our neighborhood the very best that they can be,“ Lee said.

Turner addressed the top issues on his agenda, which include preparing for future storms, flood prevention, public safety, building new neighborhoods, transportation mobility, new businesses and new job opportunities.

He also excitedly announced his plans on bringing back a theme park for the city of Houston.

“Building a city for the future, that’s the goal,” Turner said. "Build a bigger, more exciting, can-do city, that's the focus.”

There were also a few among the crowd of supporters who were not in favor of Turner running for a second term.

“He needs a lot of improvement,” a Houston resident said. “We are here because we want to hear what he has to say. Is it anything good that he’s trying to resolve for our city, or is he going to say something new to the community?”

Turner said his message on the effects of Proposition B, that it would lead to layoffs and being something that the city couldn't afford, has not changed.

"We are honoring the spirit and the will of voters. We are paying the firefighters," Turner said. "Come May, they are going to get a lump sum check from Jan. 1 through May costing $31 million from the fund balance, and it will lead to layoffs.”

Turner also addressed that efforts are still being made to help families recover from Hurricane Harvey and reimburse those who had to pay for out-of-pocket repairs.

"We are just now starting to get federal dollars," Turner said. "I want to make sure that those federal dollars get to the people that need it most in terms of homeowners assistance, repairs and reconstruction."

Turner is in in the mayoral running along with candidates Tony Buzbee, Bill King and Booker T.

Mayoral election day is Nov. 5.

