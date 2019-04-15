Mayor, HFD meet to discuss plans for Prop B implementation

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (left) is seen at a City Council meeting and Marty Lancton (right), president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, is seen during an interview for Houston Newsmakers.

HOUSTON - The president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association sent a letter to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Monday summarizing remaining questions about the implementation of Prop B.

Patrick "Marty" Lancton sent the letter before a planned afternoon meeting with Turner.

On Friday, the union representing Houston firefighters agreed to a three-and-a-half-year implementation of Proposition B if the mayor agrees to three stipulations.

Any implementation agreement would need to get final approval from the union and be ratified through a collective bargaining agreement. The union would be provided “complete access” to the city’s financial and budget information to ensure both base pay and incentives are paired to that of police officers. No layoffs or reduction of Fire Department staff would happen before, during or after Prop B is implemented.

Turner said Prop B, the Houston Fire Department firefighter pay parity proposition that passed overwhelmingly last November but has yet to be implemented, is to blame for recent lost jobs.

The city said Prop B came without a funding source and adds an annual obligation of $80 million to $100 million to the city’s bottom line. At the same time, the city said it is experiencing a $117 million budget gap.

By law, the city must balance its budget before the start of the next fiscal year, which is July 1.

