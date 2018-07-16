Mattress Firm employee's body found in northwest Houston store

HOUSTON - The manager of a Mattress Firm found the body of an employee Saturday in the back of the store in northwest Houston, according to police.

The discovery was reported about 7 p.m. at the store in The Commons shopping center at 7592 West FM 1960, near Tomball Parkway.

Houston police said the 28-year-old woman was found shot to death in an office at the back of the store.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.