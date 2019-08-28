Matthew McConaughey appointed as University of Texas professor

Actor Matthew McConaughey has been a marathoner and triathlete at various times, as well as running partner with friend and cyclist Lance Armstrong.

Matthew McConaughey is joining the faculty team at the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin.

He will begin instructing a Script to Screen class in the fall 2019 semester with the Radio, Television & Film Department.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school,” McConaughey told UT News.

McConaughey earned a film degree from the university in 1993 and has been a visiting instructor since 2015, co-teaching a film production class.

He is also an Academy Award, Oscar and Golden Globe winning actor, known for films such as "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Dallas Buyers Club," "Dazed and Confused," among many others.

“Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art – no matter the time or generation,” said McConaughey. “The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”

According to the university, McConaughey’s time as a visiting instructor has elevated the teaching methods at the institution.

“We are proud to welcome Professor McConaughey to officially join our world-class faculty,” said Moody College Dean Jay Bernhardt. “Matthew cares deeply for our school and our students, and we are thrilled that he shares his time and talent to help prepare the next generation of media leaders and innovators.”

