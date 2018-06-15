Matt Bragga named Rice University baseball coach

HOUSTON - Matt Bragga was named the 21st head coach of the Rice University baseball team on Friday.

Bragga spent the last 15 years as the head coach of Tennessee Tech, where his 446 wins are second-most in program history.

“Matt Bragga is the right person to carry on the terrific legacy and national prominence of Rice baseball,” Director of Athletics Joe Karlgaard said. “He has 19 years of head coaching experience and has driven success at multiple levels of college baseball. Everyone we spoke with said that the reason Tennessee Tech has been so successful in recent years is Matt’s ability to identify and develop talent, inspire young men and teach the game of baseball. His commitment to the development of the whole person in a fun and positive learning environment will enrich the lives of both current and future Rice baseball players."

Bragga was named the Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year four times and led the Golden Eagles to three NCAA Tournament appearances.

"I am humbled to lead the Rice Baseball program and honored to carry on the rich tradition established under Wayne Graham,” Bragga said. “My goal is to compete in the College World Series and win championships. I will also work to ensure our student-athletes reach their full potential both on and off the field, at one of the greatest institutions in the world. I want to thank President Leebron and Joe Karlgaard for putting their trust in me to lead this storied program and the young men who comprise it.”

Tennessee Tech won 53 games this season, the most in school and conference history and the most in the country this year.

We are thrilled to announce the 21st Head Coach in @RiceBaseball history, Matt Bragga! Welcome to the @RiceUniversity family!



📰 - https://t.co/MSLvrsLx2s 🦉 pic.twitter.com/ZoCCIk6jxV — Rice Athletics (@RiceAthletics) June 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.