Massive snake lair located: 45 rattlesnakes found underneath Texas home

A Texas homeowner was having issues with TV cables and learned it wasn’t the wind -- it was rattlesnakes -- lots of rattlesnakes, according to a Facebook post.

Big Country Snake Removal officials shared on social media that staff removed 45 rattlesnakes from underneath a home located between near Albany, Texas last week.

In a Facebook post, video shows what experts discovered under the house: a wriggling, extremely dangerous mass of snakes holed up for the winter.

“Rattlesnakes don’t care how nice your house is or what kind of car you drive – they care simply about survival,” the post reads.

Okay, here it is..... 45 rattlesnakes. Our day started off with a quick removal in Woodson, Texas. After the Woodson removal, we headed back south to a house between Baird and Albany. Due to the high winds, their tv/cable was acting up, so a gentleman crawled under to see what was going on. He saw a “few” snakes and quickly crawled out.... The interesting thing here was they only see a few each year, their yard was very well kept and their house was nice and clean.... My point is, we run into this scenario often, and people don’t think it can happen to them. As I stated in the teaser video, rattlesnakes don’t care how nice your house is or what kind car you drive- they care simply about survival. We arrived around lunchtime and as soon as I crawled under I could immediately see that there was far more than a “few.” 😜 The video will take over from here... If you’d like an inspection/removal, need rattlesnake avoidance training for your dog, or are interested in snake-proof fencing, please let me know. Posted by Big Country Snake Removal on Sunday, March 17, 2019

The post has been shared more than 6,000 times.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.