Massive snake lair located: 45 rattlesnakes found underneath Texas home

By Julissa Garza
Big Country Snake Removal

Big Country Snake Removal/Nathan Hawkins

A Texas homeowner was having issues with TV cables and learned it wasn’t the wind -- it was rattlesnakes -- lots of rattlesnakes, according to a Facebook post.

Big Country Snake Removal officials shared on social media that staff removed 45 rattlesnakes from underneath a home located between near Albany, Texas last week.

In a Facebook post, video shows what experts discovered under the house: a wriggling, extremely dangerous mass of snakes holed up for the winter. 

“Rattlesnakes don’t care how nice your house is or what kind of car you drive – they care simply about survival,” the post reads. 



 

The post has been shared more than 6,000 times.

 

