Massive mulch fire could burn for days in northwest Harris

HOUSTON - A massive fire burned for hours at a mulch company in northwest Harris County.

The fire broke out around 10:15 p.m. at The Ground Up in the 9900 block of Windfern.

Cy-Fair firefighters brought in heavy equipment to try to knock down the fire, but because of the amount of mulch they said it could burn for days.

Firefighters said no homes or nearby businesses are at risk.

The Ground Up is an organic mulch, soil and compost manufacturing company, its website says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

