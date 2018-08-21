Firefighters respond to massive fire at Midtown-area building

HOUSTON - Firefighters responded to a massive fire Tuesday afternoon at a Midtown-area building.

The fire happened at a mid-rise structure in the 4000 block of Travis Street, near Richmond Avenue.

Several Houston Fire Department vehicles are at the scene, including two ladder trucks. Firefighters can be seen from SKY2 on the roof of the 5-story building.

The flames appear to be extinguished.

There are no reports of injuries, according to HFD.

There is no word as to the cause of the fire.

