Massive 'celebrity' gator relocated: 'Larry THE gator' finds new home in alligator park

MIAMI - A celebrity alligator is settling in at a new home at Orlando's Gatorland.

"Larry" the gator was a fixture at The Villages retirement community. Unfortunately, the 11-foot long alligator's fame was his undoing.

"He was getting too close to people, getting too comfortable. people were feeding him, I think, and once these alligators lose their fear of man, they start associating food with man, that's a train wreck waiting to happen," says Gatorland's Mark McHugh.

Trappers from Gatorland captured Larry and took him to a new home at the reptile park Thursday.

More from WESH.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.