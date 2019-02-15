Masked men rob flower shop ahead of Valentine's Day, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who were seen on camera robbing Fannin Flowers last week.

Police said two men worked together during the crime at 4803 Fannin St. on Feb. 5.

One man walked around the counter at the shop and forced the clerk to open the cash register and remove money, police said. The other man remained at the counter holding a gun, according to police.

The men left the shop in an unknown direction.

Police describe the first man as black, 16 to 20 years old, about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 130 to 150 pounds with brown eyes, wearing a black hoodie and black shoes. The other man is described by police as black, about 16 to 20 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 140 to 160 pounds and wearing a black hoodie and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

