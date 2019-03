FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - It was a birthday celebration that would make Willard Scott proud.

Mary Coffey, a Fort Bend County woman, turned 110 years old.

A big party was thrown Wednesday in her honor.

Coffey celebrated with members of her church, Sugar Creek Baptist.

They even sang some of her favorite songs with her. Coffey teaches Bible study.

