Marshall Buffaloes on emotional roller coaster after losing teammate and winning semifinals

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - This has been an emotional week for the Marshall Buffaloes in Fort Bend County. It started with a low point after losing a teammate but ended on a high with a semifinals win.

The Buffaloes wanted to do it for Drew Conley. And they did. Even with Conley, their offensive back missing, the high school football team won their state semifinal game.

The Buffaloes defeated Corpus Christi 19 to 17 in San Antonio.

“I can’t be more proud of this group for how they handled themselves and again it’s just the toughest situation you can probably be in,” their coach said.

The 17-year-old was killed earlier this week after an argument with his uncle. Police say Conley’s uncle shot him in the leg.

Conley never made it to the semifinals but he was there in spirit and in the hearts of his teammates. His number was displayed on stickers on their helmets.

The team will head to Dallas next to try to win their first state title.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.