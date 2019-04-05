Marriott Marquis' Texas-shaped pool needs your vote to be the coolest pool

HOUSTON - The Marriott Marquis Houston and its Texas-shaped pool needs a Texas-sized voting bloc to help its cause in an international poll.

The pool is up for The Coolest Hotel Pool of 2019 from www.travelagentcentral.com.

The annual contest is a March Madness-style bracket challenge.

The Marriott Marquis Houston pool has made it to the Final Four. It is competing against W Punta de Mita's pool.

The Mexico resort pool is a "thermometer-shaped, adults-only" pool, according to the web site.

Sounds cool, but not cooler than Texas, right?

The semifinal round of voting ends Monday.

Click/tap here to vote for Houston!

