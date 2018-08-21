News

Marilyn Manson collapses while performing at concert in The Woodlands

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor
HOUSTON - Marilyn Manson thanked Houston fans for understanding his condition after he collapsed onstage during a concert in The Woodlands Saturday.

Manson later tweeted that he received medical attention from a doctor.

"Thanks Houston for being understanding. I ended up in doctor's care, but I gave it my best and you guys were amazing," he tweeted.

A tour manager told the Houston Press that Manson was feeling ill and ask for photos to not be taken at the concert.

The cause of his illness is unknown.

