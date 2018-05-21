Marijuana grow house shut down in West Bend area, deputies say

HOUSTON - A man was arrested when a marijuana grow house in west Harris County was shut down, according to deputies.
Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constables acted on a tip and raided the house in the 14700 block of Woodward Gardens. They said they seized more than 220 pot plants, weighing 80 pounds.
The house had elaborate lighting and a ventilation system inside.
Son L. Nguyen, 46 was arrested and charged with drug possession.
Deputy constables said in a news release that "grow houses are illegal and can be magnets for other crimes, posing a threat to the safety of their neighbors and affecting surrounding property values."
