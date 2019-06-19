"Marie" returns to Wortham Theater Center to close out Houston Ballet's season

HOUSTON - "Marie," which is based on the life story of Marie Antoinette, is returning to the Wortham Theater Center to close out this year's Houston Ballet season. There will be three more performances: Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

"Marie" brings us back to the 18th century.

“There is something really special about telling a historical story,” said Houston Ballet principal dancer, Melody Mennite. “Marie was a real person, not just a character. Knowing her as someone’s daughter, someone’s wife, someone’s mother, it brings a visceral element as a dancer and the audience will feel that too.”

Mennite previously played this role in 2009.

For over 10 months, Stanton Welch and Ermanno Florio, Houston Ballet’s music director and principal conductor, have worked on making this rendition a work of both history and art. Welch has depicted the story of Antoinette through- “showing one woman’s complex struggle to protect her family, friends and nation. He has done so with the powerful blend of storytelling, artistry and choreography he is known for.”

To buy tickets, visit houstonballet.org or call (713) 227-ARTS (2787).

