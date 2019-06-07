Map: Several Deer Park child care facilities targeted by thieves

Police said this woman is a suspect in a rash of vehicle burglaries at Deer Park child care facilities.

Kountry Kids Learning Center

Sue Bujan owns Kountry Kids Learning Center.

Lately, she and her staff have been standing guard at the front door as parents drop off and pick up their children.

"They leave their motors running and come back, thinking they'll only be just a minute. But the problem is whoever has been following them jump out and they can grab whatever they can grab," Bujan said.

It happened once at Kountry Kids on East X Street in Deer Park last month.

"I think they feel like they're easy prey," Bujan said.

Deer Park United Methodist Church

A parent with a child enrolled in the Mother's Day Out program at Deer Park United Methodist Church on East 13th Street in Deer Park fell victim on the same day as the parent at Kountry Kids.

Lil Rascals Child Care

On Friday morning, a parent from Lil Rascals on Center Street in Deer Park was a victim.

Map of locations

Police issue warning

Police are now warning parents to lock their vehicles and be alert.

"Not only keep your doors locked, but you need to hide your valuables. Don't leave your purse in a seat if your car is going to be unattended." Lt. Chris Brown, with the Deer Park Police Department, said.

It's a quick, easy grab and that's why criminals do it, police said.

Suspect

In Deer Park, police said there's a suspect: a woman seen in surveillance images driving a silver Buick Enclave.

Police believe she's connected to the two thefts last month because of what they say she tried to do next.

"Used a stolen ID out of one and a forged check out of the other at a Katy Shell Credit Union," Brown said.

Police said they are looking for her to see how she's related to the crimes.

Bujan said she and her staff will keep standing guard.

"If people pull up in our parking lot, if you don't get out of your vehicle in a short length of time, we're at your car, wanting to know who are you and what do you want," Bujan said.

