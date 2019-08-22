Many Texas Roadhouse restaurants are donating 100 percent of their profits today to El Paso victims

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

HOUSTON - At many Texas Roadhouse restaurants today, 100 percent of their profits will be donated to people impacted by the El Paso shootings.

In all, 47 locations will participate in the effort. However, the Conroe location is the only one in the Houston area to take part.

That store is located at 2230 Interstate 45 N, Conroe.

Locations in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arizona are all taking part.

Texas Roadhouse restaurants are donating to the El Paso Community Foundation.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.