Manvel HS football team prepares for another run toward state championship

HOUSTON - It’s a new season for local high school football programs and the tradition continues at Manvel.

The Mavericks advanced to the 5A Division 1 State Championship game last season, only to fall to Highland Park at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Longtime coach Kirk Martin, who built the program, left in the offseason for a college job at Syracuse.

WATCH: Manvel football team looks to return to state tournament

Kevin Hall, who was on the staff, now takes over.

Sports director Randy McIlvoy has the updates from Manvel’s practice in the video below:

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.