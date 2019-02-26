Man's killers load his body into car before fleeing, police say

HOUSTON - The people who killed a Houston man Monday loaded his body into a car before they fled the scene, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported about 6:40 a.m. at 5600 Burnside Lane.

Houston police said 22-year-old Kevin Ellis was walking to work when he was shot by a group of men traveling in a stolen, light blue, 2009 Hyundai Accent.

Investigators said one of the men loaded Ellis into the vehicle before they drove away. The vehicle was later found in a parking lot at 11425 Barker Cypress Road.

Police did not release a description of the gunmen.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.