HOUSTON - Houston police recovered a man's body from Buffalo Bayou on Wednesday.

Police said its dive team worked to recover the body.

Investigators were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. at Buffalo Bayou at Allen's Landing. They said they have not yet made an identification on the man.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

