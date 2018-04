HOUSTON - Homicide detectives were investigating after a man was found dead Thursday near downtown Houston.

Police were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block of Pierce Street. Officers found the body of a man, who has not been identified, lying under Gulf Freeway, investigators said.

Video from Sky2 showed police tape around what appeared to be a homeless encampment.

Investigators said the man died of natural causes.

