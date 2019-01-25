Man's body found near retention pond; investigators suspect homicide

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A man's body was found Thursday near a bayou in Fort Bend County, according to investigators.

Authorities said they believe the man died as a result of a homicide.

His body was found near the intersection of FM 1464 and Bellaire Boulevard.

Teens found the body on their way home from school, according to authorities.

"There were several teenagers making their way home from school, and they found a body near a retention pond, and they called our dispatch around 4:38 this afternoon," Caitlin Espinosa, with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, said.

Officials said they still aren't sure if the man died as a result of the gunshot wound.

"We don’t want to speculate that he died from a gunshot wound because we can see one. We don’t know that it killed him, so he will need to go to the Galveston County’s Medical Examiner (for autopsy)," Espinosa said.

The man's identity has not been revealed.

Authorities are canvassing the area for any surveillance video from homes in the area. Anyone with information asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

