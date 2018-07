HOUSTON - A man's body was found lying in a parking lot of the Chartway Federal Credit Union Sunday morning in northwest Harris County.

The discovery was made at 6:11 a.m. at 4373 FM 1960.

Harris County deputies said it is unknown how the man died.

Investigators were at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

