Police block a northeast Houston street Aug. 6, 2018, after a man's body was found in a ditch.

HOUSTON - Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man Monday whose body was found in a northeast Houston ditch.

The body was found about 9 a.m. near the intersection of Howton and Wedgefield streets.

Police said they are still trying to determine how the 30- to 40-year-old man died.

The identity of the man was not immediately released.



