Man's body found in middle of southeast Houston street

HOUSTON - A man’s body was found Tuesday lying in a southeast Houston street.

The 44-year-old man was found dead about 11:10 p.m. in the 5900 block of Southwell Street.

According to Houston police, the man’s body was lying in the middle of the street.

Lolly Segovia said she has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years.

"My neighbors called me and said there was a dead body in front of my house," Segovia said.

Other people said they heard gunshots before the body was found.

Police said a truck believed to belong to the victim was found abandoned several miles away and there was blood inside.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.



