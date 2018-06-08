News

Man found dead in southeast Houston park was stabbed, police say

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

HOUSTON - A man's body was found at a southeast Houston park Thursday, police said.

Police said the body was found around 11:30 a.m. at Cullinan Park, off Long Drive. The man, identified only as a 25-year-old, appeared to have been stabbed, according to police.

More Headlines

He was found in a wooded area in the park, police said.  

The victim's identity is pending verification at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police's homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.