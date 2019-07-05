Man's body found after being swept away by rip currents off Galveston, officials say

GALVESTON, Texas - The body of a man who authorities said drowned off Galveston was found early Friday morning.

Salvador Morfin and his girlfriend were swimming on the west side of the 29th Street jetty late Thursday night when they were both pushed into the jetty rocks, according to Peter Davis with the Galveston Island Beach Patrol.

Davis said the girlfriend told authorities she was able to climb up onto the rocks, but she couldn't find Morfin after thinking he swam around the jetty.

She called 911 and the beach patrol responded.

Davis said Morfin's body was found near 19th Street around 2 a.m.

He said rip currents are worse near structures such as jetties.

