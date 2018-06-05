Manhunt underway after officer-involved shooting at SW Houston gas station

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a man who was involved in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said they are actively searching for a Hispanic or Asian man who fired shots at a Citgo gas station at the intersection of Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street. Police said is doesn't appear that anyone was hurt.

The plain-clothes officer fired one shot at the suspect, but police said he missed. The officer is a 10-year veteran of the HPD, authorities said.

Police said the shooting suspect is about 20 to 30 years old and has black hair. He was wearing a flannel shirt and was seen on surveillance cameras getting into a black Ford F-150 to leave the scene, according to police.

Police said K-9 and helicopter units are helping with the search.

Authorities advised people to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo provided an update that can be seen in the video below.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.