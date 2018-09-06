Manhunt underway for inmate who escaped downtown Houston courtroom

HOUSTON - Authorities said Thursday they are searching for an inmate who escaped a courtroom in downtown Houston.

Kevin Quinn, a spokesman for the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, said the man, identified as 21-year-old Jaquaylyn Momon, was in court on the 12th floor at 201 Caroline St. when he escaped custody.

Quinn described Momon as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 130 pounds, with tattoos on his neck.

Quinn said authorities believe he is still in the building.

Anyone with information on Momon's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Manhunt underway: Jaquaylyn Momon escaped from custody in courthouse at 201 Caroline. Aggravated assault defendant. Be on lookout. Distinguishing tatoos on neck. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/AJOWIUoFZ9 — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) September 6, 2018

