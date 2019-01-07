Manager shot while working after-hours concert at Greenspoint salon, police say

The scene where a doorman was shot to death in Greenspoint on Jan. 6, 2019. Police released photos of the accused gunman.

HOUSTON - Houston police are hoping surveillance photos will lead them to the man accused of shooting a manager to death in Greenspoint.

On Sunday around 12:15 a.m., police said, a 29-year-old man was collecting entrance fees to an after-hours concert at a salon in the 17500 block of Imperial Valley Drive.

The man was the manager at the salon, according to police.

Police said the man was armed with a gun while he was collecting money.

Police said a man took the gun from the manager and shot him at least one time. The shooter then left the scene with the gun and the money he had stolen from the manager, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.