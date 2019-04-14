Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in League City, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A man and a woman were found dead inside a home in League City on Sunday, police said.

Police said they were called around 8:30 a.m. to the 300 block of Moody Avenue for a report of a disturbance. Shortly after arriving on scene, officers heard what sounded like a single gunshot from inside the home, police said.

After entering the home, police found the two adults. There were three children inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were unharmed, police said.

The identities of the man and woman have not yet been released. Their deaths are believed to be the result of a murder-suicide.

The case remains under investigation.

