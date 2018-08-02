Man with pot caught having sex with 14-year-old girl at Park & Ride in The Woodlands, deputies say

Nicholas Hamauei, 19, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and sexual assault of a child after Montgomery County deputies said he was having sex with a 14-year-old girl at a Park & Ride in The Woodlands on July 31, 2018.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A 19-year-old man was caught having sex with a 14-year-old girl at a park and ride in The Woodlands, according to authorities.

On Tuesday around 6:25 p.m., Montgomery County deputies said they were patrolling the Park and Ride at 701 Westridge Drive when they saw a suspicious vehicle.

Deputies said they saw Nicholas John Hamauei having sex with a girl in the parking lot.

When Hamauei saw the deputies, he jumped into the driver's seat and drove away from the scene, according to authorities.

Deputies were able to stop the vehicle and found out that Hamauei was 19 and the girl was 14, authorities said. Deputies also said they found in Hamauei's vehicle.

Hamauei was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $100,000.

