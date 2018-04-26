Man with armor-piercing bullets, stolen credit card leads police on chase, police say

HOUSTON - Police said they found a stolen credit card and armor-piercing bullets in a truck after a chase on Thursday.

The chase started around 11 a.m. in north Houston, when police attempted to stop a white pickup truck. It ended shortly thereafter near the area of Yale Street and Anabel Lane.

Police said the man behind the wheel is accused of using a stolen credit card to fill up an exterior gas tank with diesel fuel. The owner of the credit card told police that he received alerts from his bank that $100 charges were being placed on his card.

The victim said he was able to recognize the vehicle and followed it, eventually calling police.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck is expected to be charged with felony evading, felony forgery and felony possession of a handgun.

