Man who smoked illegal drug, jumped from moving vehicle is struck by passing cars, police say

HOUSTON - A man died Friday evening after jumping from a moving vehicle in southwest Houston, police said.

The driver of the vehicle told police that she and the man had smoked an illegal drug, which had made the man suicidal in the past. After the man jumped from the car, he was struck by several passing vehicles and died at the scene, police said.

VIDEO: Fatal auto pedestrian accident temporarily closes freeway

After he jumped from the car, the female driver left the scene, but later returned to talk to police, they said.

She told police that the man had attempted suicide on previous occasions of smoking the drug.

KPRC spoke with Greg McGinnis, a driver who struck the deceased man.

McGinnis said he is in town for a funeral and was driving along, saw something in the road and couldn't move out of the way in time -- running over the man's body.

The crash closed the freeway for more than five hours.

Police are working to learn more about this incident.

