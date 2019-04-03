Man who showed up at sports facility to have sex with 13-year-old girl sentenced

Jonathan Robert Sutton, 32, was sentenced after being found guilty of online solicitation of a child.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A man who showed up at a sports facility hoping to have sex with a 13-year-old girl was sentenced to 10 years' probation and 180 days in jail, according to a press release from Montgomery County Precinct 3.

Jonathan Robert Sutton, 32, from Pinehurst, was found guilty of online solicitation of a child.

He is also required to register as a sex offender.

Sutton was taken into custody in April 2018 after communicating with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl, though it was actually detectives on the other end of the online computer connection, deputies said.

