Man who set attorney on fire has been sentenced

Curtis Holliman, 35, sentenced to 40 years for setting an attorney and attorney's son on fire.

HOUSTON - The man convicted of setting a Houston attorney and his son on fire has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday.

Curtis Holliman, 35, was convicted of murder in the burning death of Dexter Taylor. Taylor was the son of prominent defense attorney Kirby Taylor.

Two years ago, firefighters responded to a fire at theTaylors' home and found 67-year-old Kirby Taylor and his 47-year-old son suffering from severe burns. Kirby Taylor survived, but his son died hours later.

Authorities said Holliman was living at the Taylors' home when he accused the men of laughing at him. In court, Holliman told jurors he grabbed a container of gasoline and a lighter and set the men on fire.

Holliman was convicted Friday, and the jury returned the 40-year sentence Wednesday after eight hours of deliberation.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.