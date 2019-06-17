Man who says he set dog on fire: 'I snapped'

RICHMOND, Va. - The man charged with lighting his dog on fire, and leaving it to die tied to a tree said he went too far.

Jyahshua Hill, 20, told WTVR from jail that he did it to protect his family, according to the report.

"I blacked out and that's when everything had happened," Hill told WTVR. "The dog was too vicious to be around other dogs."

Hill dicussed the incident that happened on February 10, saying, “I'm sorry I took it that far with the dog."

Hill is charged with the death of the dog named Tommie, who Richmond police say was tied up and set on fire, left to die in Abner Clay Park.

WTVR reported the 20-year-old admits this dog was his and bit his 2-year-old daughter that day.

"The dog attacked my daughter and I snapped and I did what I had to do to protect my kids from the dog," Hill said. "I grabbed the dog, put a leash on it, seen the lighter fluid, grabbed it -- and me and the dog took off to Clay Park."

Hill told WTVR he tried to give the dog away to a shelter before the attack, but no one would take it in because he says it was too vicious.

Asked why he didn’t just let the dog go, Hill replied: “Because if it would've attacked somebody else's kid, everybody knew the dog was mine."

A judge denied Hill bond on June 6 and now he faces a felony animal cruelty charge for a crime he says he regrets.

"I know what I did was wrong, and I'm sorry because I took it that far, but I did what I had to do to protect my kid," Hill said.

Hill's trial has been set for September 18.

