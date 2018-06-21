Man who fell off causeway extradited for out-of-state theft charge

GALVESTON, Texas - A man who fell off the causeway in Galveston was extradited to Louisiana after investigators learned he was wanted for a theft of a firearm there.

Billy Pettice, 38, was taking a selfie on the causeway when he fell and was rescued by a fisherman, witnesses said. He was then taken to University of Texas Medical Branch hospital to receive treatment for injuries including some broken ribs, according to Galveston police.

While hospitalized, police learned of the warrant out for Pettice's arrest in Louisiana.

After he was released from UTMB, he was extradited, according to court documents.

